A new state will emerge in the world: New Caledonia will gain partial independence from France

Kyiv • UNN

 458 views

New Caledonia, an island region in the Pacific Ocean, has reached an agreement with France on expanding autonomy, gaining the status of a "state integrated into France." This decision was the result of ten days of negotiations between the French government, Caledonian separatists, and loyalists.

A new state will emerge in the world: New Caledonia will gain partial independence from France

A new state will emerge in the world. The island region of New Caledonia in the western Pacific has achieved an expansion of its autonomy, while remaining under French protectorate, Le Parisien reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the last round of negotiations between the central government of France and the main political forces of New Caledonia lasted 10 days and ended with an agreement between the French government, Caledonian separatists seeking full independence, and Caledonian loyalists who want to remain part of France.

New Caledonia will be granted "sui generis" status ("unique" - ed.), which will mark "a new chapter in the archipelago's history." In other words, New Caledonia will become "a state integrated into France." ... This wording is vague enough to create "a real headache for constitutionalists" and satisfy all parties.

- the publication quotes its own source familiar with the process.

In other words, the author explains, New Caledonia will become "a state integrated into France" - meaning it will be neither an "overseas territory of France" nor a fully independent state.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has already congratulated the negotiators on reaching an agreement.

After more than ten days of discussions, elected officials and representatives of the New Caledonian government have reached a historic agreement. I thank the Minister of State, French Minister for Overseas Affairs Manuel Valls and the negotiators. ... It is time for respect, stability and the unification of goodwill to build a common future.

- Macron wrote on social network X.

Macron calls unrest in New Caledonia unprecedented: leaves 3000 French troops there23.05.24, 13:57 • 16644 views

Reference

New Caledonia is an overseas territory of France located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, approximately 1200 km east of Australia. The archipelago has significant autonomy, its own government and parliament, but remains under French sovereignty.

The population of New Caledonia is about 275,000 people and consists of both Europeans (mostly French) and the indigenous Kanak people (approximately 40%), who retain a separate identity.

In May 2024, large-scale protests and unrest erupted in New Caledonia due to Paris's attempt to change electoral rules. Plans to grant voting rights to French people who had lived on the islands for more than 10 years caused outrage among the Kanaks. After clashes, arsons, looting, and the imposition of a curfew, the authorities declared a state of emergency, and thousands of people were arrested, with more than ten protesters and law enforcement officers killed.

In June 2024, the leader of the independence movement, Christian Tein, and other activists were arrested and transferred to France, which caused a new wave of protests with police stations being set on fire and fires. After these events, France announced the suspension of electoral reform in New Caledonia.

In January 2025, the New Caledonian parliament elected a new pro-French president. Alcide Ponga promised to focus efforts on restoring political stability - in particular, he began negotiations with supporters of the archipelago's full independence.

France to lift state of emergency in riot-hit New Caledonia27.05.24, 10:40 • 23055 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Emmanuel Macron
France
Tesla
