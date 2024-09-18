A new series of explosions in Lebanon: Media reports 14 dead and hundreds wounded

Twenty-four hours after the mysterious explosions that simultaneously affected thousands of pagers, Lebanon experienced a second wave of explosions. According to Al Hadath, 14 deaths and hundreds of injuries were reported in hospitals as a result of these explosions in the Bekaa neighborhood, UNN reports.

Add

According to media reports, as to the nature of the explosions, a security source said that the exploded communication devices were portable radios and were different from pagers.

The source also added that Hezbollah purchased these portable radios 5 months ago, almost simultaneously with the purchase of pagers.

In turn, informed media sources reported that Israel allegedly blew up thousands of walkie-talkies (and radios) used by Hezbollah members in the second wave of its intelligence operation, according to Axios.

On the other hand, conflicting reports indicated that the explosions affected technical equipment not related to communications.

A day after the massive pager bombings in Lebanon, a new series of explosions occurred - radio stations detonated