A new series of explosions in Lebanon: Media reports 14 dead and hundreds wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103857 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109689 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177286 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143124 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146299 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140190 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187201 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112172 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177195 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104799 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 79505 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 37994 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 86368 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 55962 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 47212 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177286 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187201 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177195 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204442 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193231 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144700 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144400 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148910 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140178 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156886 views
A new series of explosions in Lebanon: Media reports 14 dead and hundreds wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29198 views

A second wave of explosions occurred in Lebanon, this time detonating Hezbollah radio stations. There were 14 deaths and hundreds of injured.

Twenty-four hours after the mysterious explosions that simultaneously affected thousands of pagers, Lebanon experienced a second wave of explosions. According to Al Hadath, 14 deaths and hundreds of injuries were reported in hospitals as a result of these explosions in the Bekaa neighborhood, UNN reports.

Add

According to media reports, as to the nature of the explosions, a security source said that the exploded communication devices were portable radios and were different from pagers.

The source also added that Hezbollah purchased these portable radios 5 months ago, almost simultaneously with the purchase of pagers.

In turn, informed media sources reported that Israel allegedly blew up thousands of walkie-talkies (and radios) used by Hezbollah members in the second wave of its intelligence operation, according to Axios.

On the other hand, conflicting reports indicated that the explosions affected technical equipment not related to communications.

A day after the massive pager bombings in Lebanon, a new series of explosions occurred - radio stations detonated18.09.24, 17:46 • 18010 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

israelIsrael
lebanonLebanon

