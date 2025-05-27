A minor was injured in an enemy drone attack in Zaporizhzhia

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a 17-year-old boy was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Pologivskyi district, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"In the village of Verkhnya Tersa, an fpv drone damaged a private house. The boy was injured," Fedorov noted.

According to the head of the RMA, the young man is being provided with all necessary assistance.

Addition

According to Fedorov, over the past day, the occupiers launched 306 attacks on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including 8 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Lobkove, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka and Malynivka. 15 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses, cars and infrastructure facilities. According to him, no civilians were injured in the past day.