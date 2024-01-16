A bus caught fire in Kyiv in the morning, no one was injured

A bus caught fire on the road in Kyiv this morning, firefighters extinguished the fire, the Kyiv State Emergency Service said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on January 16 on Akademik Glushkov Avenue in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Rescuers received a report of a fire at 06:48.

"The fire occurred in the engine compartment of a bus that was on the roadway. At 07:17, the fire was extinguished," the State Emergency Service reported on Facebook.

As reported, there were no casualties or injuries. The cause and circumstances of the fire will be established by law enforcement agencies.

