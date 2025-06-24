A Million for Superheroes: ECO MARKET Announces Fundraiser for Rehabilitation Equipment for Superhumans

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
08:36 AM • 2702 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 14874 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 27198 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 24134 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 30245 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 48550 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 57301 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 216133 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 119915 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 206992 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.3m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 45399 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 63760 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast03:59 AM • 56917 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect05:38 AM • 55362 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 39296 views
Publications
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 3606 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 55779 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 216133 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 158299 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 206992 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 73386 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 153714 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 277204 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 145648 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 143608 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

A Million for Superheroes: ECO MARKET Announces Fundraiser for Rehabilitation Equipment for Superhumans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

The ECO MARKET supermarket chain has launched a charity fundraiser "Help Restore Movement - Support a Superhero" to purchase rehabilitation equipment totaling UAH 1,051,000 for the Superhumans center. The fundraiser will run from June 24 to August 1. You can participate by donating at the checkout or by purchasing a charity bracelet.

A Million for Superheroes: ECO MARKET Announces Fundraiser for Rehabilitation Equipment for Superhumans

Today in Ukraine, thousands of wounded people need complex, multi-level rehabilitation. The Superhumans Military Trauma Center is one of the flagships of medical care for those who have lost limbs or suffered serious injuries as a result of the war. But for recovery to be possible, it takes more than just the patient's desire - it requires people's support, including modern equipment.

That is why the all-Ukrainian supermarket chain EKO MARKET decided to launch a charity fundraiser "Help restore movement - support a superhero" to provide Ukrainian military and civilians affected by the war with high-tech systems for recovery. 

EKO MARKET emphasizes that this charitable initiative is aimed at supporting those who, having been wounded by military actions, daily wage a new struggle - for movement, for body independence, for the freedom to live a full life. 

"When it comes to the wounded, we are dealing not with dry figures, but with real destinies, with stories of people who want to return to normal life as soon as possible. Rehabilitation is necessary, and their future depends on how quickly and efficiently it proceeds," emphasizes Vitaliy Starominsky, CMO of EKO MARKET.

As part of the fundraiser, three rehabilitation systems are planned to be purchased:

  • Torqualizer 600ef med - a professional bicycle ergometer that allows restoring muscle strength and endurance after complex injuries.
    • Fisiotek LT-G - a system that restores mobility of the elbow joint.
      • Fisiotek LT - a similar system designed for the shoulder joint.

        The total cost of the equipment is UAH 1,051,000. This is the amount that EKO MARKET, together with caring Ukrainians, aims to collect within a month and a half.

        "After an injury, the simplest things become a challenge. Our superhumans learn to walk, balance, or pick up a cup every day. What once happened automatically now requires effort and patience through pain. Getting a prosthesis is only half the battle; the hardest part is learning how to use it. And this is where rehabilitation equipment plays a key role. In conjunction with the help of specialists and the perseverance of our patients, the equipment helps achieve the desired results. That is why the fundraiser from EKO MARKET is so important to us," adds Olga Rudneva, CEO of Superhumans.

        How to join the charity initiative

        Everyone can join - from June 24 to August 1, every guest of the EKO MARKET supermarket can leave a free donation amount at the store's checkout or purchase a special charity bracelet for UAH 9.99, which will not only be a sign of support but also a reminder: helping is simple, the company notes.

        The initiative "Help restore movement - support a superhero" is not only about medical assistance but also about creating a more inclusive and barrier-free Ukraine. This project organically continues the direction that EKO MARKET systematically adheres to in its activities: supporting people with disabilities, store accessibility, and initiatives that change society's attitude towards physical limitations.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Lilia Podolyak

        Business News
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9