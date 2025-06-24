A Million for Superheroes: ECO MARKET Announces Fundraiser for Rehabilitation Equipment for Superhumans

Today in Ukraine, thousands of wounded people need complex, multi-level rehabilitation. The Superhumans Military Trauma Center is one of the flagships of medical care for those who have lost limbs or suffered serious injuries as a result of the war. But for recovery to be possible, it takes more than just the patient's desire - it requires people's support, including modern equipment.

That is why the all-Ukrainian supermarket chain EKO MARKET decided to launch a charity fundraiser "Help restore movement - support a superhero" to provide Ukrainian military and civilians affected by the war with high-tech systems for recovery.

EKO MARKET emphasizes that this charitable initiative is aimed at supporting those who, having been wounded by military actions, daily wage a new struggle - for movement, for body independence, for the freedom to live a full life.

"When it comes to the wounded, we are dealing not with dry figures, but with real destinies, with stories of people who want to return to normal life as soon as possible. Rehabilitation is necessary, and their future depends on how quickly and efficiently it proceeds," emphasizes Vitaliy Starominsky, CMO of EKO MARKET.

As part of the fundraiser, three rehabilitation systems are planned to be purchased:

Torqualizer 600ef med - a professional bicycle ergometer that allows restoring muscle strength and endurance after complex injuries.

Fisiotek LT-G - a system that restores mobility of the elbow joint.

Fisiotek LT - a similar system designed for the shoulder joint.

The total cost of the equipment is UAH 1,051,000. This is the amount that EKO MARKET, together with caring Ukrainians, aims to collect within a month and a half.

"After an injury, the simplest things become a challenge. Our superhumans learn to walk, balance, or pick up a cup every day. What once happened automatically now requires effort and patience through pain. Getting a prosthesis is only half the battle; the hardest part is learning how to use it. And this is where rehabilitation equipment plays a key role. In conjunction with the help of specialists and the perseverance of our patients, the equipment helps achieve the desired results. That is why the fundraiser from EKO MARKET is so important to us," adds Olga Rudneva, CEO of Superhumans.

How to join the charity initiative

Everyone can join - from June 24 to August 1, every guest of the EKO MARKET supermarket can leave a free donation amount at the store's checkout or purchase a special charity bracelet for UAH 9.99, which will not only be a sign of support but also a reminder: helping is simple, the company notes.

The initiative "Help restore movement - support a superhero" is not only about medical assistance but also about creating a more inclusive and barrier-free Ukraine. This project organically continues the direction that EKO MARKET systematically adheres to in its activities: supporting people with disabilities, store accessibility, and initiatives that change society's attitude towards physical limitations.