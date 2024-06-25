A military registration document with a QR code can now be obtained at the CAA in 15 minutes

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 86588 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 96070 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114691 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186555 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231252 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142102 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368302 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181588 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149549 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197857 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 86588 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81031 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 96070 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95174 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114691 views
A military registration document with a QR code can now be obtained at the CAA in 15 minutes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14100 views

Starting today, after clarifying their credentials in the Central Administrative District, Ukrainians will be able to receive a military registration document with a QR code in 15 minutes

A military registration document with a QR code can now be obtained at the CAA in 15 minutes

As of today, it has become possible for Ukraine to issue a military registration document with a QR code in the CAA in just 15 minutes. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of digital development, writes UNN.

Starting today, after clarifying their credentials in the Central Administrative District, Ukrainians will be able to get a military registration document with a QR code-they will be used to check the validity of the document.,

- the message says.

According to the press service, the service is free, the entire procedure lasts up to 15 minutes. The document is valid for 1 year from the date of its formation. You can print it yourself using the Reserve+ app or contact the administrator of the CAA or shopping center.

It is noted that an electronic military registration document will be formed if the unified state register of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists has all the necessary information about a person. The document contains the following information::

  • personal data of the applicant;
  • separate entry number in the unified state educational standard;
  • vlk information;
  • military rank and military specialty;
  • information about military registration, etc.

The document is checked using a QR code. If the data does not correspond to those contained in the register, the military accounting document is considered invalid.

If you have previously received an extract with a seal and Signature about clarifying the data, you can re-contact the CAA and get a new one with a QR code. The document is valid for 1 year from the date of formation.

Clarification of military credentials and receipt of a document with a QR code in the Central Administrative District takes up to 15 minutes on average.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense supports extending the term for updating military registration data for another 3 months, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

