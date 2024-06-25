A military registration document with a QR code can now be obtained at the CAA in 15 minutes

As of today, it has become possible for Ukraine to issue a military registration document with a QR code in the CAA in just 15 minutes. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of digital development, writes UNN.

Starting today, after clarifying their credentials in the Central Administrative District, Ukrainians will be able to get a military registration document with a QR code-they will be used to check the validity of the document., - the message says.

According to the press service, the service is free, the entire procedure lasts up to 15 minutes. The document is valid for 1 year from the date of its formation. You can print it yourself using the Reserve+ app or contact the administrator of the CAA or shopping center.

It is noted that an electronic military registration document will be formed if the unified state register of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists has all the necessary information about a person. The document contains the following information::

personal data of the applicant;

separate entry number in the unified state educational standard;

vlk information;

military rank and military specialty;

information about military registration, etc.

The document is checked using a QR code. If the data does not correspond to those contained in the register, the military accounting document is considered invalid.

If you have previously received an extract with a seal and Signature about clarifying the data, you can re-contact the CAA and get a new one with a QR code. The document is valid for 1 year from the date of formation.

Clarification of military credentials and receipt of a document with a QR code in the Central Administrative District takes up to 15 minutes on average.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense supports extending the term for updating military registration data for another 3 months, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said.