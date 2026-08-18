Russia has experienced a massive internet outage, with thousands of complaints from users

A massive internet outage occurred in Russia — websites are experiencing disruptions, UNN reports, citing the Baza Telegram channel.

Details

In the Russian Federation, thousands of users from various regions have reported problems over the past hour. Most reports are coming from Moscow and the Moscow region.

We would like to remind you

In some districts of Moscow, the power went out due to a bang at an electrical substation on Vavilov Street. Escalators are not working in the metro, and shopping centers are also without electricity.