A massive drone attack on Kharkiv is underway, three people are reported injured - mayor

As a result of a massive drone attack in Kharkiv, three people are already known to be injured. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

According to Terekhov, in the Saltivskyi district, according to preliminary information, one of the Shaheds fell near a medical facility.

Explosions again - the attack on the city continues. There are still many enemy UAVs in the air... There is information about three injured people in the Saltivskyi district - said the mayor of Kharkiv.

Earlier

The Russian army is attacking Kharkiv with drones, explosions are heard in the city.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Slobidskyi, Saltivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were preliminarily under attack.