A massive drone attack on Kharkiv is underway, three people are reported injured - mayor

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 71503 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 73760 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 60260 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 86416 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 83273 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 75942 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 71099 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145454 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143820 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 125142 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

April 29, 11:26 AM • 71017 views

russia is "preparing something" in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

02:31 PM • 13996 views

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

02:31 PM • 13918 views

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

03:23 PM • 26817 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 57796 views
“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 58051 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

03:28 PM • 71503 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145454 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143820 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 125142 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 57346 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 74974 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 72497 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 178220 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 89197 views
A massive drone attack on Kharkiv is underway, three people are reported injured - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1486 views

In the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, one of the drones fell near a medical facility. As a result of the drone attack in the city, three people are already known to be injured.

A massive drone attack on Kharkiv is underway, three people are reported injured - mayor

As a result of a massive drone attack in Kharkiv, three people are already known to be injured. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

According to Terekhov, in the Saltivskyi district, according to preliminary information, one of the Shaheds fell near a medical facility.

Explosions again - the attack on the city continues. There are still many enemy UAVs in the air... There is information about three injured people in the Saltivskyi district 

- said the mayor of Kharkiv.

Earlier

The Russian army is attacking Kharkiv with drones, explosions are heard in the city. 

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Slobidskyi, Saltivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were preliminarily under attack.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kharkiv
