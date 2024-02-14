A man was sentenced to 7 years in Rivne region for raping his ex-girlfriend's daughter

The Zarichna District Court sentenced to 7 years a man who, while drunk, raped the minor daughter of his former partner in an unnatural way. This was reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

"The prosecutor of the Varas District Prosecutor's Office proved in court the guilt of a man accused of raping the minor daughter of his former partner (part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The Zarichna District Court sentenced him to 7 years in prison," the statement said.

It is noted that last summer, at night, the accused, while intoxicated, came to the house of his former girlfriend and, taking advantage of the woman's absence, raped her minor daughter, who has congenital mental disabilities, in an unnatural way.

During the trial, the man did not admit his guilt and convinced the court that he was very drunk and had only paternal feelings for the girl.

"His involvement was proved by the prosecutor on the basis of the evidence collected and confirmed by the conclusions of the relevant examinations. The man is currently in custody. The verdict has not entered into force, the parties may appeal it in the court of appeal," the prosecutor's office added.

