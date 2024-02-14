A man was sentenced to 7 years in Rivne region for raping his ex-girlfriend's daughter

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106687 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115105 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157706 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160875 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259072 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175707 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166569 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113126 views

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 54199 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 61353 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 59823 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 37965 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 50757 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259072 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231046 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216694 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242226 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228688 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106687 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 81079 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 86573 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114739 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115557 views
Actual
A man was sentenced to 7 years in Rivne region for raping his ex-girlfriend's daughter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21025 views

In Ukraine, a man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for raping the minor daughter of his mentally disabled ex-girlfriend while intoxicated.

The Zarichna District Court sentenced to 7 years a man who, while drunk, raped the minor daughter of his former partner in an unnatural way. This was reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

"The prosecutor of the Varas District Prosecutor's Office proved in court the guilt of a man accused of raping the minor daughter of his former partner (part 3 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The Zarichna District Court sentenced him to 7 years in prison," the statement said.

It is noted that last summer, at night, the accused, while intoxicated, came to the house of his former girlfriend and, taking advantage of the woman's absence, raped her minor daughter, who has congenital mental disabilities, in an unnatural way.

During the trial, the man did not admit his guilt and convinced the court that he was very drunk and had only paternal feelings for the girl.

"His involvement was proved by the prosecutor on the basis of the evidence collected and confirmed by the conclusions of the relevant examinations. The man is currently in custody. The verdict has not entered into force, the parties may appeal it in the court of appeal," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

The resident of Ternopil district was "raising" the children while their mother was abroad - two young children, born in 2020 and 2023, stayed behind until three months ago. According to the police, the older boy broke his hip.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
ternopilTernopil

