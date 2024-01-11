A man exploded on a russian mine in a field in Kherson region

In Kherson region, a man exploded on a russian mine while cultivating fields, Kherson Regional Military Administration reports, UNN.

Details

A 38-year-old man stumbled upon a russian mine while cultivating a field between Velyka Oleksandrivka and Novodmytrivka - the post says.

It is noted that the man sustained a head injury as a result of the explosion. Now the victim is in the hospital, doctors are conducting an examination and providing him with assistance.

The OVA has once again warned Ukrainians that it is extremely dangerous to work on land that has not yet been inspected by sappers.

Addendum

As a result of russian aggression , 3 people were wounded in Kherson region over the last day. The occupants conducted 108 attacks, firing 482 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia , 887 people have been injured as a result of explosive ordnance.