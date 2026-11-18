During the night of Wednesday, November 18, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred in Romania. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports this, UNN informs.

Details

According to social media reports, the tremors were also felt in Ukraine. Residents of Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Odesa regions reported the shaking.

The earthquake's epicenter was at a depth of 140 km, 13 km west of the village of Nereju. It occurred at 02:48.

The earthquake was also felt in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. The underground tremors shook regions of Bulgaria, Turkey, Serbia, Albania, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Hungary.

Recall

On November 10, powerful tremors similar to an earthquake were reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Vinnytsia.

Earthquake registered in Poltava region