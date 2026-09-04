A low-cost underwater drone was created specifically for Ukraine to strike Russian ships and bridges

Denmark has unveiled a new Shadowfin underwater maritime drone, developed by Søens Tech specifically to meet Ukraine’s needs for striking Russian ships and coastal infrastructure. Defense Express reports, according to UNN.

Details

Shadowfin is 7 meters long, has a diameter of 50 centimeters, and a total weight of approximately 1.5 tons. The warhead accounts for 300 kg. The drone is also equipped with a mast featuring a GPS antenna and cameras, on which additional sensors can be installed.

One of the development’s main features is its price—approximately €50,000. Defense Express notes that this is cheaper than the cost of a Russian "Shahed", while the price of other unmanned boats and underwater maritime drones usually reaches hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The manufacturer lists enemy ships, ports, bridges, maritime terminals, and other coastal infrastructure facilities among Shadowfin’s potential targets. The low cost was achieved, in particular, thanks to its simple design—the drone’s hull is made from a standard 500-mm fiberglass pipe.

Shadowfin is currently undergoing testing in Danish waters. Once testing is complete, the company plans to transfer the first drone to Ukraine, where it will undergo field trials.

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