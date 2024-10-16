A lion mauled an employee in the Crimean park “Taigan”
Kyiv • UNN
In the Taigan lion park in the occupied Crimea, a lion killed an experienced employee while cleaning a cage. Russian security forces are investigating the incident, and the park is temporarily closed.
A lion mauled an employee in the Crimean lion park "Taigan", Russian security forces are working at the scene, UNN reports with reference to the Russian Telegram channel 112.
Details
According to 112, Leokadia Perevalova worked in the park for 17 years, was one of the most experienced members of the Taigan team, took care of the predators constantly and, according to her colleagues, strictly followed safety precautions. Moreover, she could express complaints if someone, in her opinion, was not careful enough.
"This morning, Leokadia went into the cage with three lions to clean, but forgot to close the jumper between the cage compartments. One of the predators attacked and killed her," the statement said.
The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a case on the fact of violations of labor protection conditions that led to the death of a person. The park is currently closed and investigators and forensic experts are working there.