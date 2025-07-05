Large-scale air raid alert declared in Ukraine

On Saturday evening, July 5, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. The reason was a missile threat due to the take-off of a MiG-31K. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K took off," the message reads at 5:36 PM.

After that, the military reported the detection of a high-speed target in the direction of the Kyiv region.