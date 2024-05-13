A large billboard collapses in Mumbai during bad weather: there are dead and dozens of injured
Kyiv • UNN
At least 8 people were killed and 64 injured when a giant billboard collapsed during a dust storm and downpour in Mumbai's Ghatkopar neighborhood.
At least eight people have been killed and sixty-four injured after a giant billboard collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar neighborhood. This is reported by India TV, UNN reports.
The billboard fell down during a dust storm and downpour. Videos posted on social media show the structure falling on people and cars standing nearby.
A rescue operation is underway at the scene.