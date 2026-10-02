Budanov announced a new algorithm for identifying the fallen — what will change

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
04:29 PM • 9556 views
A Ukrainian woman was detained in Kazakhstan at the request of the Russian Federation - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks that the woman not be extradited, while consuls seek permission to visit her in the pre-trial detention center
03:52 PM • 11402 views
In Kyiv, the "operating mode" of the bridges has been determined: where traffic is blocked during air raids and where it is not
02:16 PM • 14552 views
"There is no financial gap" - EU made a new statement regarding funding for Ukraine
12:27 PM • 19454 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
12:14 PM • 19133 views
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
October 2, 10:21 AM • 21790 views
EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded
October 2, 08:33 AM • 25109 views
Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
Exclusive
October 2, 08:25 AM • 21376 views
Regular power outages in Ukraine — will there be a blackout this year?
October 2, 08:09 AM • 16841 views
Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years
October 2, 06:52 AM • 20943 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
62%
762mm
Popular news
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 46078 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 33912 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old sonOctober 2, 10:25 AM • 26736 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 27637 views
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 18095 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 18186 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 27718 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 46157 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 38802 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 62708 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Paton Bridge (Kyiv)
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zara became embroiled in a scandal over a children's Halloween costume resembling the uniforms worn by concentration camp prisonersPhoto03:10 PM • 7922 views
In Cairo, a mural depicting Black Tutankhamun and Nefertiti was painted over02:15 PM • 10337 views
In Russia, Kanye West’s sold-out concerts were canceled due to complaints about the show and the “glorification of Hitler”01:15 PM • 11820 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old sonOctober 2, 10:25 AM • 26818 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 33990 views
Actual
Bild
Mi-8
Dassault Rafale
ChatGPT
Social network

Budanov announced a new algorithm for identifying the fallen — what will change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

More than 26,000 bodies and remains have been returned to Ukraine, a significant portion of which remains unidentified. To speed up identification, an interagency group will be created.

Budanov announced a new algorithm for identifying the fallen — what will change
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Telegram channel of the Head of the Office of the President

Ukraine will establish an interagency group to expedite the identification of fallen defenders. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President (OP), Kyrylo Budanov, on October 2 following a meeting of the Coordination Council, UNN reports.

In addition, plans include  reviewing the work of forensic medical examination bureaus and attracting additional international capabilities to conduct DNA testing. 

Details

According to Budanov, as part of repatriation efforts, more than 26,000 bodies and remains of the deceased have already been returned to Ukraine, but a significant portion of them still remains unidentified. He emphasized that establishing the name of every fallen defender is a matter of the state’s responsibility. 

"The name of every fallen defender who gave their life for our country must be established and announced. This is a matter of the state’s responsibility," Budanov emphasized. 

Therefore, the main topic of the Coordination Council meeting was finding ways to expedite the process of identifying the deceased. Budanov noted that bureaucratic delays and violations of established regulations in the forensic medical examination system  are unacceptable in this case. As a result, the participants developed a specific action plan. In particular, Ukraine will establish an interagency group to address problematic issues related to the identification of the deceased and review the work of forensic medical examination bureaus, especially in the regions,

"We will additionally engage international capabilities to conduct DNA examinations. The government will adopt all the necessary regulatory and legal decisions in the near future," Budanov promised. 

He also emphasized that families should receive information about the fate of their loved ones as soon as possible, and that every deceased Ukrainian defender must be identified and honored with dignity.

Reminder 

The government plans to speed up the identification of repatriated bodies and strengthen coordination among agencies. More than UAH 600 million has been allocated in the 2027 budget to equip 21 forensic medical examination bureaus.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine