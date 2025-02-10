A gang of apartment burglars posing as foreign military personnel was exposed in Kyiv

The Kyiv police detained a group of criminals who were robbing homes disguised as members of a foreign legion. Among them are both Ukrainians and citizens of other countries. This was reported by the press service of the National Police, according to UNN.



Among the defendants are 6 people, Ukrainians and citizens of other countries, including those previously convicted and on the international wanted list for premeditated murder in Russia and property crimes in Germany, - the statement said.

Before “going on the case,” they carefully prepared: they followed the victims, analyzed their daily routines, and studied the schemes of home invasions.

To disguise themselves, they changed cars and license plates, used forged documents and military uniforms.

The gang was led by a 58-year-old man with a criminal record. His accomplices met at a service station owned by one of them to discuss future crimes.

During the searches, stolen jewelry, phones, bank cards, trackers and other equipment were seized from them.

Currently, four members of the gang have been detained, and two others have been served suspicion notices in absentia under Part 4 of Art. 185 (theft) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

