Air force aircraft crashed in France, injuring the crew

A Cirrus SR-20 training aircraft belonging to the French Air and Space Force crashed in Salon-de-Provence, France, during a training flight on Monday, the country's Ministry of the Armed Forces said on Tuesday, UNN reports, citing BFM TV.

Details

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. local time, the two crew members of the small French Air Force aircraft issued a distress signal.

Their aircraft, a Cirrus SR-20, a light aircraft used to train pilots, crashed in Salon-de-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhône) during a training flight, the Ministry of the Armed Forces said in a press release on Monday, August 17.

According to the statement, "the two crew members, an instructor and a trainee pilot, sustained minor injuries and were able to issue a distress signal. The crew managed to avoid residential areas. No injuries to third parties have been reported."

An investigation has been launched.

In a statement published on Facebook, the municipality of Salon-de-Provence уточнила that the "spectacular and impressive" aircraft crash occurred "during a training flight." "The two military personnel from the Air Force Academy who were on board managed to make an emergency landing on the RD 113 road between the Jardins Passion and Intermarché streets and evacuate in time before the aircraft caught fire," the city administration said.

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