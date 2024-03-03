A freight train derails in Pennsylvania and falls into a river

A freight train carrying silicone pellets has derailed and fallen into a river in southeastern Pennsylvania in the United States. This was reported by local police on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Whitemarsh emergency responders are investigating the circumstances surrounding the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Whitemarsh law enforcement agencies reported.

No one was injured in the accident. Local residents and employees of nearby businesses were evacuated. The train was transporting silicone pellets, which fell apart as a result of the accident.

At the same time, CBS News reported that three freight trains derailed in Pennsylvania, two of which fell into the river. Diesel fuel and silicone granules got into the water.

