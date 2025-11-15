A fire engulfed an industrial enterprise in the Ryazan region after a drone attack, an oil refinery was likely attacked

In the Ryazan region, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise at night after another drone attack. Local authorities claim there are no casualties, but eyewitnesses suggest that a local oil refinery could have been hit. This is reported by Meduza with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian governor, writes UNN.

Details

At night, a fire was recorded at one of the enterprises in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, which arose after the fall of fragments of downed drones. This was announced by the governor of the region, Pavel Malkov. According to him, the fire broke out on the production territory, but there is no information about injured or dead. Currently, specialists are determining the extent of the damage.

Despite official restraint, local residents in comments, which the Telegram channel Astra refers to, claim: the attack could have been aimed at the oil refinery in Ryazan. The Ukrainian channel Supernova+ also writes about the probable strike on the refinery.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that during the night, air defense forces allegedly shot down 64 Ukrainian drones over several regions of the country. The largest number of drones, according to their data, were intercepted over the Ryazan region - 25, and also over the Rostov region - 17.

