A fire broke out in the neonatal ward of a hospital in Islamabad, killing 14 infants

In Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, 14 newborns died on August 26 in a fire in the newborn unit of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. This was reported by hospital representatives and Pakistani officials, according to the Associated Press, as reported by UNN.

Details

There were 15 children in the unit, and doctors managed to rescue one of them. According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by an air conditioner explosion.

The flames engulfed the pediatric unit on the third floor, while the hospital's other premises were not affected. Rescuers used ladders to reach the unit through broken windows.

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Pakistan's Health Minister Mustafa Kamal reported the children's deaths and arrived in Islamabad to oversee the investigation. Six bodies have already been handed over to the families, and the rest are to be handed over shortly.

The government has launched an investigation

The Islamabad District Magistrate established a commission to determine the cause of the fire and assess compliance with fire safety regulations. The commission is also to examine the actions of staff and services during the emergency and submit a report within 24 hours.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the removal from office of Health Minister Aslam Ghauri, the highest-ranking government official in the Ministry of Health.

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