Major fire blocked traffic on one street in Kyiv

A major fire broke out on Kyiv’s Vadym Hetman Street; traffic on the street has been complicated and trolleybus routes have been changed, the capital’s patrol police and the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Due to the response to the aftermath of the fire on Vadym Hetman Street, traffic is complicated in both directions - the patrol police reported.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that trolleybuses No. 22-K, 27, 30 and 42 had changed their routes.

"Due to the closure of both directions of traffic on Vadym Hetman Street," trolleybuses are operating as follows: No. 22-K – Olzhycha Street – Dehtiarivskyi overpass; No. 27 – "Pochaina" metro station – Dehtiarivskyi overpass; No. 30 – via Doroh####zhytska Street, Sichovykh Striltsiv Street and Povitrianykh Syl Avenue; No. 42 – "Lybidska" metro station – Kosmonavtiv Square.

Local public pages reported that the major fire had started during the night.

Fire at a warehouse at the Iskra plant in Lviv has already claimed the lives of three people