A drone crashed into a multi-story building in russia: what is known about the incident

In the russian city of volgograd, an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into one of the multi-story residential buildings. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary reports, the details of the incident remain unclear. There is no information about possible victims, as there have been no official reports from law enforcement or medical services.

Recall

At least seven powerful explosions have been recorded in volgograd and the surrounding area, and air defense is using drones. Local residents report bright flashes and car alarms going off.

A series of nighttime explosions in volgograd: what is happening near the oil refinery