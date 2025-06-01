A critical infrastructure facility was attacked in Zaporizhzhia: the administrative building was destroyed, a fire broke out

On the night of Sunday, June 1, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov in his Telegram, reports UNN.

The enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strike, the administrative building was partially destroyed and a fire broke out on the territory - the official said in a post.

"Preliminary, there were no casualties," Fedorov added.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, May 31, the Russian army attacked with KABs one of the frontline communities of the Zaporizhzhia region. A 52-year-old woman was wounded in Verkhnya Tersa.

