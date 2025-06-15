A couple of men will be tried in England for sexual assault and the death of an adopted baby

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 06:01 PM • 10917 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 25991 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 31138 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 32226 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 49026 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 46501 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 95473 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68422 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58231 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 59440 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.8m/s
79%
750mm
Popular news
Pizza order spikes near the Pentagon may indicate an upcoming attack on Iran - mediaJune 14, 02:42 PM • 4904 views
The wedding of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's son was canceled due to the conflict with IranJune 14, 03:15 PM • 4012 views
Language Ombudsman reacted to Russian songs during Verka Serdiuchka's performance in KyivJune 14, 04:03 PM • 13555 views
Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman killed, Senator John Hoffman injured: What is knownJune 14, 05:09 PM • 3816 views
Shooting in the USA: a list of 70 names for execution was found in the suspect's carJune 14, 05:51 PM • 6808 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 24848 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 96102 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 159995 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 166828 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 181234 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ivan Fedorov
António Guterres
Actual places
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
United States
Tel Aviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 95473 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 48336 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 98075 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 78099 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 142750 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
Tesla Model Y
Iron dome

A couple of men will be tried in England for sexual assault and the death of an adopted baby

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

A couple of men in England will be tried for abuse and sexual assault of a 13-month-old child who died. The child lived in the family for only three months and was in the process of being adopted.

A couple of men will be tried in England for sexual assault and the death of an adopted baby

In England, a couple of men will be tried for abuse and sexual violence against a 13-month-old baby. The deceased child was in the process of being adopted and lived with the family for only three months. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication The Guardian.

Details

According to the publication, the boy Preston Davey was taken into custody by the local council of Oldham (England) six days after his birth. After some time, by court decision, the child was allowed to be given up for adoption, so she was transferred to Blackpool to the family of 36-year-old Jamie Varley and 31-year-old John McGowan-Fazakerley.

Three months later, in July 2023, a one-year-old baby died in a local hospital. Due to the death of the child, law enforcement officers detained both men who were supposed to adopt her.

The 36-year-old teacher and former school principal is suspected of sexual violence, including rape, abuse, filming and distribution of indecent images and the murder of a child.

It is noted that the man was previously the head of grades 9, 10 and 11. He was immediately suspended from work pending the investigation.

During this time, he was not allowed to be on school grounds, visit it, or contact students or colleagues

- the administration of the educational institution reported.

Now the school is considering the issue of his dismissal.

The man's partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, is accused of allowing the death of a child, abuse and sexual violence against a child.

Both men will appear in court on June 16.

Let us remind you

Law enforcement officers identified the Kadyrovite from the "Akhmat" unit, who kidnapped and raped minor girls during the occupation of the Mykolaiv region. The criminal turned out to be a 26-year-old native of the Stavropol Territory.

A 7-year-old girl was found murdered in occupied Berdyansk: details of the tragedy17.05.25, 14:45 • 6261 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
The Guardian
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9