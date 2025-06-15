A couple of men will be tried in England for sexual assault and the death of an adopted baby

In England, a couple of men will be tried for abuse and sexual violence against a 13-month-old baby. The deceased child was in the process of being adopted and lived with the family for only three months. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication The Guardian.

Details

According to the publication, the boy Preston Davey was taken into custody by the local council of Oldham (England) six days after his birth. After some time, by court decision, the child was allowed to be given up for adoption, so she was transferred to Blackpool to the family of 36-year-old Jamie Varley and 31-year-old John McGowan-Fazakerley.

Three months later, in July 2023, a one-year-old baby died in a local hospital. Due to the death of the child, law enforcement officers detained both men who were supposed to adopt her.

The 36-year-old teacher and former school principal is suspected of sexual violence, including rape, abuse, filming and distribution of indecent images and the murder of a child.

It is noted that the man was previously the head of grades 9, 10 and 11. He was immediately suspended from work pending the investigation.

During this time, he was not allowed to be on school grounds, visit it, or contact students or colleagues - the administration of the educational institution reported.

Now the school is considering the issue of his dismissal.

The man's partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, is accused of allowing the death of a child, abuse and sexual violence against a child.

Both men will appear in court on June 16.

