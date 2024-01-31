A church, which is an architectural monument, caught fire in Transcarpathia at night

In Novoye Selo, Transcarpathian region, on the night of January 31, a fire broke out in the Reformatory Church of the XIII-XV centuries. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN .

Transcarpathian rescuers saved the Reformatory Church of the XIII-XV centuries from destruction. The incident occurred in Nove Selo, Berehove district, - the statement said.

Details

As noted, a man passing through the village in a car saw smoke coming from the windows of the bell tower of the Reformed Church. He immediately called rescuers who eliminated the threat and saved the sacred building.

According to various historical sources, the church building dates back to the XIII-XV centuries and is a village decoration. The last fire in it occurred in 1913, when the roof of the church burned down.

Recall

Last August, the Kyiv police received reports of a fire in a non-residential two-story building on Voloska Street in Podil district, which is an architectural monument.