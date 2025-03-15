A ceasefire could have already been in place, but Russia is doing everything to prevent it - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine stated that Russia is doing everything to prevent a 30-day ceasefire, even though the proposal is already on the table. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of putting pressure on Russia to achieve peace.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire has been on the table since Tuesday, but Russia is doing everything to prevent it. Zelenskyy stated this following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", reports UNN.
I spoke at a meeting of European leaders, stating that the path to peace must begin unconditionally. And if Russia does not want this, then strong pressure must be exerted until it wants it. Moscow understands one language. Since Tuesday, there has been a proposal on the table for a ceasefire - silence on the war in the air, at sea, and on the front lines. This is an American proposal - a complete, unconditional ceasefire for 30 days. At that time, without killings, it would really be possible to agree on all aspects of a real peace. We talked about who would delay peace and slow everything down - and now we see it clearly. A ceasefire could have already been in place, but Russia is doing everything to prevent it
Putin is preparing to refuse a ceasefire - Zelenskyy13.03.25, 21:26 • 137719 views
Reminder
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on world leaders to continue pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for an unconditional ceasefire.