A cartridge was found in a doughnut in Ivano-Frankivsk: police launch investigation

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112967 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120980 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122566 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151935 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107286 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150141 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104094 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113696 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

A cartridge was found in a doughnut in Ivano-Frankivsk: police launch investigation

A cartridge was found in a doughnut in Ivano-Frankivsk: police launch investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34583 views

In one of Ivano-Frankivsk's lyceums, a student found a live round in a bakery product purchased at a supermarket. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A cartridge was found in a bakery product at a lyceum in Ivano-Frankivsk. Law enforcement is investigating the details of the incident. This was reported on his Facebook page by Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, UNN reports.

Details

In a post on Facebook, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk shared photos of the "find".

"This donut with a "surprise" was bought today in one of the city's supermarkets. The photo was sent to me privately," said Martsinkiv.

According to the police of Ivano-Frankivsk region, a class teacher of a junior class of one of the lyceums  in Ivano-Frankivsk appealed to law enforcement officers.  

"The teacher reported that his student had found a bullet in a bakery product. According to the child, his grandmother had bought it the day before in a supermarket in the regional center," the statement reads.

The investigative team, juvenile police and other relevant services immediately arrived at the scene. After checking, the police found that the cartridge was a training round.

An investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

