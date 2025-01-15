A cartridge was found in a doughnut in Ivano-Frankivsk: police launch investigation

A cartridge was found in a bakery product at a lyceum in Ivano-Frankivsk. Law enforcement is investigating the details of the incident. This was reported on his Facebook page by Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, UNN reports.

Details

In a post on Facebook, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk shared photos of the "find".

"This donut with a "surprise" was bought today in one of the city's supermarkets. The photo was sent to me privately," said Martsinkiv.

According to the police of Ivano-Frankivsk region, a class teacher of a junior class of one of the lyceums in Ivano-Frankivsk appealed to law enforcement officers.

"The teacher reported that his student had found a bullet in a bakery product. According to the child, his grandmother had bought it the day before in a supermarket in the regional center," the statement reads.

The investigative team, juvenile police and other relevant services immediately arrived at the scene. After checking, the police found that the cartridge was a training round.

An investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.