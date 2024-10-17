A car collided with a truck in Vinnytsia region: 6 dead, including 2 children
Kyiv • UNN
A fatal accident involving a car and a truck occurred in the village of Pysarivka, Vinnytsia district. 6 people were killed, including 2 children, and 1 person was injured. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service were working at the scene.
In Vinnytsia region, a car and a truck collided, killing 6 people, including 2 children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.
Details
The accident occurred at 17:35 the day before in the village of Pysarivka, Vinnytsia district.
"The collision between a car and a truck killed 6 people (including 2 children) and injured 1 person," the SES reported.
Eight people and 2 units of SES equipment were involved in the unblocking.
Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 26296 views