A bus hit a pedestrian on a crosswalk in Kyiv region: the man was hospitalized

In the Kyiv region, a bus hit a pedestrian who was hospitalized with a fractured skull base. This was reported by the Police of the Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

On August 26, at about 21:00, a pedestrian was hit by a bus on Nezalezhnosti Avenue in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region.

A 35-year-old bus driver ran over a 41-year-old man from the village of Popravka who was crossing the road on an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a suspected skull base fracture.

