A bus hit a pedestrian on a crosswalk in Kyiv region: the man was hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
In Bila Tserkva, a 41-year-old pedestrian was hit by a bus at an unregulated crosswalk. The victim was taken to the hospital with a suspected fractured skull base.
In the Kyiv region, a bus hit a pedestrian who was hospitalized with a fractured skull base. This was reported by the Police of the Kyiv region, reports UNN.
Details
On August 26, at about 21:00, a pedestrian was hit by a bus on Nezalezhnosti Avenue in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region.
A 35-year-old bus driver ran over a 41-year-old man from the village of Popravka who was crossing the road on an unregulated pedestrian crossing.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a suspected skull base fracture.
A bus hit a pedestrian to death in Poltava region05.12.23, 12:39 • 24091 view