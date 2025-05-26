A building of the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) caught fire in Vinnytsia: what is known

On the morning of May 26, a fire broke out in the Vinnytsia District TCC and JV. This was reported by local Telegram channels, writes UNN.

Rescuers are working at the scene of the fire. Preliminary, the fire occurred around 7:30 due to a short circuit in the electrical network. There are no casualties - the message says.

In a comment to a journalist of UNN, the duty station confirmed the fact of the fire and noted that no official comments will be provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

