A bomb threat was reported in Rivne city council building
Kyiv • UNN
An anonymous report of a bomb threat to the Rivne City Council building is received. Employees are being evacuated and the premises are being inspected by special services, and the results of the inspection will be announced later.
Today, on September 19, the Rivne City Council received an anonymous report of a bomb threat in the building. Employees are being evacuated, the city council secretary Viktor Shakirzyan said on Thursday, UNN reports.
We have received an anonymous report of a bomb threat in the Rivne City Council building. According to the protocol, we are currently evacuating employees. Special services are inspecting the premises. I will inform you about the result of the inspection later
It is worth noting that RSA has repeatedly received similar messages.