A bomb threat was reported in Rivne city council building

Today, on September 19, the Rivne City Council received an anonymous report of a bomb threat in the building. Employees are being evacuated, the city council secretary Viktor Shakirzyan said on Thursday, UNN reports.

We have received an anonymous report of a bomb threat in the Rivne City Council building. According to the protocol, we are currently evacuating employees. Special services are inspecting the premises. I will inform you about the result of the inspection later - Viktor Shakirzyan wrote in Telegram.

It is worth noting that RSA has repeatedly received similar messages.