A bill on the restoration of military courts has been registered in the Parliament.

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18441 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110427 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170861 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107570 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343971 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173885 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145112 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196184 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124935 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108179 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87326 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 12005 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24814 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12590 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21710 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160648 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21729 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24830 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38841 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47433 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135987 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

A bill on the restoration of military courts has been registered in the Parliament.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15224 views

A draft law No. 13048 on the restoration of the military court system has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The document provides for the establishment of garrison military courts and appellate courts to consider military cases.

A bill on the restoration of military courts has been registered in the Parliament.

A draft law No. 13048 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which provides for the restoration of military courts. The authors of the initiative believe that the current judicial system is not always capable of promptly and professionally considering military cases, which reduces the effectiveness of justice, especially in wartime. This is stated in the explanatory note of the draft law, reports UNN.

Details 

According to the explanatory note of the draft law, until 2010, Ukraine already had a system of military courts that effectively handled cases related to military crimes.

The liquidation of military courts in 2010, according to then-President of Ukraine Yanukovych, was due to the economic impracticality of maintaining them, as the reduction in the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine significantly decreased the number of cases subject to them, as well as the desire to bring the Ukrainian justice system closer to the European one, which requires the independence of judges from military command.

In addition, it is reported that the existing judicial system is not always capable of promptly and professionally considering such categories of cases, which reduces the effectiveness of justice, and therefore it is advisable to restore the functioning of military courts.

In this regard, it is advisable for the effective functioning of the judicial system under martial law to provide for the rapid formation of military courts through a special procedure for conducting a competition that will ensure their qualified personnel without compromising the quality of justice 

- states the explanatory note.

In particular, the purpose of the draft law is to ensure effective and prompt judicial proceedings in the military sphere, protecting the rights of servicemen by restoring the functioning of military courts, namely, including military garrison courts into the system of local general courts and regulating that the appellate courts that review judicial decisions made by military garrison courts are military appellate courts established in appellate districts.

The President signed a law that amends the Budget Code.04.03.25, 12:57 • 16909 views

The draft law provides, in particular:

- to include military garrison courts in the system of local general courts;

- military garrison courts consider cases regarding military criminal offenses, violations of the rules and customs of warfare, violations of legislation on state secrets in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military formations, administrative cases in which a serviceman or a military administration body is a party, cases of disciplinary offenses by servicemen;

- the appellate courts that review judicial decisions made by military garrison courts are military appellate courts established in appellate districts;

- a judge of a military appellate court may be a person who meets the requirements for candidates for the position of judge, has confirmed the ability to administer justice in the appellate court as a result of qualification assessment, and has at least five years of work experience as a judge specializing in criminal proceedings. The chamber for military cases of the Supreme Court of Cassation consists exclusively of judges who have at least 10 years of work experience as a judge specializing in criminal proceedings;

- judges of military garrison courts and military appellate courts are required to undergo mandatory specialized training on military law, military discipline, tactics of military operations, and the peculiarities of the functioning of military structures within one year from the moment of their appointment as judges;

- a judge is required to undergo specialized training on military law at least once every three years to maintain qualification at the National School of Judges of Ukraine; judges of military garrison courts, military appellate courts, as well as those included in the chamber for military cases of the Supreme Court of Cassation are assigned military ranks of officer corps, starting from junior lieutenant of justice;

- the peculiarities of conducting the first competition for filling vacant positions in the military garrison court and military appellate court.

Rada adopted a statement on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: what is demanded from the international community26.02.25, 14:35 • 39168 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Ukraine
