A bank employee is suspected of assisting in schemes involving 20 million dollars
The deputy head of the bank's department helped conceal the theft of 20 million dollars from an oil refining company. The funds were withdrawn through a forged contract for oil supply on the day of the invasion of the Russian Federation.
The deputy head of the bank's department is suspected of helping to embezzle 20 million dollars that belonged to a Ukrainian oil refining company. She concealed the traces of the crime.
Members of an organized group led by a member of the supervisory board of the oil refining company forged a contract for the supply of crude oil and payment invoices on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion.
They illegally transferred 20 million dollars from the company's account to the account of a foreign company owned by the same member of the supervisory board.
The bank official concealed the traces of the crime - she entered false information into a copy of the forged contract about the alleged early receipt of this contract by the bank. In addition, she destroyed the original contract and invoices.
Pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and measures are being taken to identify other accomplices of the crime.