A baby girl weighing over 5 kilograms was born in Lviv

A baby girl weighing over 5 kilograms was born at St. Anne's Hospital of the First Medical Association of Lviv, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

As noted by the city council, the third pregnancy, although desired, came as a surprise to the parents.

On October 1, Adeline was born by caesarean section – weighing 5340 grams and measuring 60 cm! The girl and her mother are feeling great today and are already preparing for discharge - the report says.

