A baby girl weighing over 5 kilograms was born in Lviv
Kyiv • UNN
On October 1, a baby girl named Adelina was born by caesarean section at St. Anna's Hospital of the First Medical Association of Lviv. Her weight was 5340 grams, and her height was 60 cm.
Details
As noted by the city council, the third pregnancy, although desired, came as a surprise to the parents.
On October 1, Adeline was born by caesarean section – weighing 5340 grams and measuring 60 cm! The girl and her mother are feeling great today and are already preparing for discharge
