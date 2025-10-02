A baby girl weighing over 5 kilograms was born in Lviv

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 3698 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 8078 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 3306 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 10808 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 19526 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 27250 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 28870 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 26694 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 45382 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20980 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.2m/s
82%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhotoOctober 2, 05:59 AM • 28852 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 37028 views
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquarters08:49 AM • 17019 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 21090 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 18909 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 12609 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 19055 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 21224 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 37167 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 45382 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 3326 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 53549 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 61630 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 43774 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 46272 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury

A baby girl weighing over 5 kilograms was born in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

On October 1, a baby girl named Adelina was born by caesarean section at St. Anna's Hospital of the First Medical Association of Lviv. Her weight was 5340 grams, and her height was 60 cm.

A baby girl weighing over 5 kilograms was born in Lviv

A baby girl weighing over 5 kilograms was born at St. Anne's Hospital of the First Medical Association of Lviv, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

As noted by the city council, the third pregnancy, although desired, came as a surprise to the parents.

On October 1, Adeline was born by caesarean section – weighing 5340 grams and measuring 60 cm! The girl and her mother are feeling great today and are already preparing for discharge 

- the report says.

Ukraine's first twins born under the state program of reproductive technologies discharged in Lviv29.01.25, 15:46 • 25732 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
Lviv