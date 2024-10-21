A 60-year-old university employee died near a student dormitory in Ternopil
Kyiv • UNN
A 60-year-old university employee suddenly died near the first student dormitory of Ternopil National University in Ternopil. The cause of death is being investigated, and doctors tried to save the man, but to no avail.
A 60-year-old employee of the Western Ukrainian National University (ZUNU) died in Ternopil near the first student dormitory, and the cause of death is being investigated. The Ternopil police told UNN's journalist about this.
"Today, a university employee died near ZUNU, he was 60 years old. Most likely, he died suddenly, and after the autopsy we will know exactly what he died of," Ternopil police said.
According to eyewitnesses, doctors tried to save the man, but failed.
