A 13th-century medieval castle was found inside a university building in Dublin

Researchers have discovered the remains of a medieval castle inside a building on the campus of University College Dublin (UCD), which was externally believed to be entirely Victorian. The oldest surviving parts of the structure date back to the 13th century, Archaeology Magazine reports, citing UCD, according to UNN.

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The castle in question is Robuck Castle, which was rebuilt over the centuries. It was previously believed that the remains of the medieval fortification had been destroyed as early as the 18th century.

UCD researcher Tadhg O'Keeffe established that the ancient walls had in fact survived inside the modern building. Some of the medieval elements are concealed beneath a layer of plaster.

The castle stood on the approaches to Dublin

The research also showed that the courtyard behind the building is of medieval origin. At that time, the fortification was located beside a road leading to Dublin.

Thus, the structure that was externally perceived as a Victorian-era building in fact preserves much older architecture—its oldest parts are approximately 800 years old.

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