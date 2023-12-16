96 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27747 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 100472 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65532 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 263682 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226198 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188922 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229335 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251197 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157169 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372051 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37018 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 100402 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 263606 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 208756 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226135 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18512 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26801 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26866 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63271 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70515 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

96 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34230 views

Ukrainian missile forces struck 4 military units and 2 ammunition depots in 96 combat engagements.

96 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military and military equipment of the Russian army.  This was reported by the General Staff in a morning briefing, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the missile troops hit 4 areas concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 warehouses ammunition depots of the enemy.

Also, over the past day, air defense destroyed 1 X-59 guided missile.

In total, 96 combat engagements took place over the past day.

ЗСУ вразили два склади паливно-мастильних матеріалів ворога, на фронті за добу відбулось 45 зіткненьUkrainian Armed Forces hit two enemy fuel and lubricants depots, 45 clashes took place at the front yesterday09.12.23, 19:44 - 0 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14