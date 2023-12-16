96 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military and military equipment of the Russian army. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning briefing, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the missile troops hit 4 areas concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 warehouses ammunition depots of the enemy.

Also, over the past day, air defense destroyed 1 X-59 guided missile.

In total, 96 combat engagements took place over the past day.

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit two enemy fuel and lubricants depots, 45 clashes took place at the front yesterday