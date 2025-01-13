94 occupants' attacks since the beginning of the day: the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

94 enemy attacks have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, the most intense today in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of January 13 at 16:00, UNN reports.

The enemy does not stop trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. To date, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 94 times. Most active in the Pokrovsk sector - reported the General Staff.

Russian artillery shelling affected the border areas of Sumy region, in particular the settlements of Mezenivka, Porozok, Baranivka and Ryasne.

The situation in these areas is as follows:

The enemy attacked our positions twice in the Kupyansk sector near Lozova and Dvorichna, both clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of Novosergiyivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Zarichne and Terny. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled nine enemy attacks in this area, and another firefight is currently underway.

Our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked 11 times in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, five more clashes are still ongoing.

As of today, 12 enemy attacks took place in the Toretsk sector. The enemy attacked in the areas of Bila Hora, Krymske and Toretsk. Our defenders are giving a decent fight back, one firefight is currently underway.

The situation is the hottest today in the Pokrovsk sector: since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already launched 40 attacks on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Baranivka, Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Tarasivka, Nova Poltava, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novovasylivka, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Novoandriivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Kurakhove and Yantarne. The defense forces repelled 26 enemy attacks, and 14 combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivsky sector, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops five times near the settlements of Rozlyv, Vremivka and Neskuchne, ten firefights are still ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations on the Kharkiv, Huliaypilsky, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions.

"In the Kursk region, our defenders repelled ten invaders' attacks today, in addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 215 artillery attacks," the report says.

No significant changes are reported in other areas.

The aggressor lost more than 1500 troops and hundreds of pieces of equipment over the day