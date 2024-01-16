94 combat engagements took place over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 94 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy launched 1 missile and 68 air strikes, fired 78 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in Donetsk region and another 19 in the areas of Serebryanske forestry, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Hryhorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Vesele in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria air defense system in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 18 militants' attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 16 attacks near Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 12 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa separate military unit in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units out of their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 1 unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops.

