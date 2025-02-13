85 of 140 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine during Russian night attack

Russia attacked Ukraine with 140 drones at night, 85 attack drones were destroyed, 52 decoy drones were lost, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 13, the enemy attacked with 140 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy UAVs of various types from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defense missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the destruction of 85 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa regions has been confirmed. 52 enemy decoy drones were lost (without negative consequences). - reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, the Odesa region and the Kharkiv region suffered.

