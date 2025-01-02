8-year-old boy survives in lion park after 5 days of wandering in Zimbabwe

Tinotenda Pudu was rescued from a wildlife park in Zimbabwe on the fifth day after he got lost in Matusadona National Park.

Reported by UNN with reference to Der Spiegel and BBC.

An eight-year-old boy has been found alive after being lost for five days in a lion and elephant game park in northern Zimbabwe.

Tinotenda got lost and ended up in the “ruthless” Matusadona Game Reserve in northern Zimbabwe. He spent five days “sleeping on a rocky outcrop, surrounded by roaring lions, passing elephants, and eating wild fruit - says Mutsa Murombedzi, MP for Mashonaland West on X.

According to the BBC, Matusadona Wildlife Park is home to about 40 lions. According to the non-governmental organization African Parks, the park once had one of the highest lion densities in Africa.

Tinotenda survived his ordeal by eating wild fruit. He also used a stick to dig small wells in dried up riverbeds to get drinking water

The boy's knowledge of wildlife and survival skills saved him from death - Murombedzi said.

