8-year-old boy survives in lion park after 5 days of wandering in Zimbabwe
Tinotenda Pudu was found alive after 5 days in the Matusadona National Park, home to 40 lions. The boy survived thanks to his survival skills, eating wild fruits and fetching water from dried-up streams.
Tinotenda Pudu was rescued from a wildlife park in Zimbabwe on the fifth day after he got lost in Matusadona National Park.
An eight-year-old boy has been found alive after being lost for five days in a lion and elephant game park in northern Zimbabwe.
Tinotenda got lost and ended up in the “ruthless” Matusadona Game Reserve in northern Zimbabwe. He spent five days “sleeping on a rocky outcrop, surrounded by roaring lions, passing elephants, and eating wild fruit
According to the BBC, Matusadona Wildlife Park is home to about 40 lions. According to the non-governmental organization African Parks, the park once had one of the highest lion densities in Africa.
Tinotenda survived his ordeal by eating wild fruit. He also used a stick to dig small wells in dried up riverbeds to get drinking water
The boy's knowledge of wildlife and survival skills saved him from death
