Eight Ukrainian films are vying for the "Golden Dziga" 2025: full list

In 2025, 8 Ukrainian films will compete for the right to receive the national film award "Golden Dzyga" in the nomination "Best Film". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Film Academy.

Details

The following will compete for the "Golden Dzyga" in the "Best Film" category:

"Gods", prod. Valeria Ivanenko, Artem Kolyubayev, Taras Bosak, dir. Denys Tarasov;

"House "Slovo". Unfinished novel", prod. Oleh Shcherbyna, Yulia Chernyavska, Pylyp Illienko, Rostyslav Martynyuk, dir. Taras Tomenko;

"Peaceful People", prod. Daria Bassel, Olga Bregman, dir. Oksana Karpovych;

"Porcelain War", dir. Slava Leontiev;

"Editorial Office", prod. Daria Bassel, Daria Averchenko, dir. Roman Bondarchuk;

"Do you love me?", prod. Anastasia Bukovska, Stanislav Prytula, Danylo Kaptyukh, Mykyta Bukovskyi, dir. Antonina Noyabryova;

"Fragments of Ice", prod. Alina Gorlova, Maksym Nakonechny, dir. Maria Stoyanova;

"I, "Pobeda" and Berlin", prod. Oleksiy Terentyev, Olga Panteleimonova, dir. Olga Ryashyna.

Context

"Golden Dzyga" is a Ukrainian national film award, which is awarded for professional achievements in the development of domestic cinema. In different years, the following films were awarded the prize:

"Cyborgs" (director – Akhtem Seitablaev, 2018);

"Donbas" (director – Serhiy Loznytsia, 2019);

"Atlantis" (director - Valentyn Vasyanovych, 2019);

"20 Days in Mariupol" (director - Mstyslav Chernov, 2023).

The 78th Cannes Film Festival plans a special screening of three films about the war in Ukraine. Among them are films about Zelensky, French volunteers and the war in Donbas.