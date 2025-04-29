75 combat clashes at the front: hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

In total, 75 combat clashes took place at the front since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers made 38 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Details

Ukrainian soldiers stopped an attack in the area of Kamyanka in the Kharkiv direction today.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out two assault operations in the direction of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 10 times near the settlements of Lypove, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Myrne and Yampolivka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled an attack near Verkhnyokamyansky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the directions of Maiske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora and in the area of Chasovoy Yar. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked once near Dachne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 38 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Lisivka, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have stopped 22 attacks, 12 combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked six times near Kostyantynopol, Burlatsky and in the direction of Odradny. One combat clash continues to this day.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Hulyaypole.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks, and one more combat clash is still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropping a total of 15 guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 142 artillery shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

