75 combat clashes at the front: hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1450 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 16795 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33328 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36684 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 72996 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78682 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68181 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61674 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33337 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59858 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 38867 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 41237 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 32135 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 19300 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 6780 views
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 72996 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78682 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 68181 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61674 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 57738 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 33081 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 52508 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 51421 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 157985 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 70777 views
75 combat clashes at the front: hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

Since the beginning of the day, 75 combat clashes have taken place, in the Pokrovsk direction – 38 attempts by the enemy to dislodge Ukrainian defenders. Fighting continues in the Kupyansk, Lyman and other directions.

75 combat clashes at the front: hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

In total, 75 combat clashes took place at the front since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers made 38 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Details

Ukrainian soldiers stopped an attack in the area of Kamyanka in the Kharkiv direction today.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out two assault operations in the direction of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 10 times near the settlements of Lypove, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Myrne and Yampolivka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled an attack near Verkhnyokamyansky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the directions of Maiske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora and in the area of Chasovoy Yar. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked once near Dachne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 38 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Lisivka, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have stopped 22 attacks, 12 combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked six times near Kostyantynopol, Burlatsky and in the direction of Odradny. One combat clash continues to this day.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Hulyaypole.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks, and one more combat clash is still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropping a total of 15 guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 142 artillery shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost almost 14,000 units of vehicles and special equipment - Syrskyi 28.04.25, 21:10 • 3248 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
