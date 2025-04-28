Since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost almost 14,000 units of vehicles and special equipment - Syrskyi

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
06:27 PM • 4426 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
02:20 PM • 17021 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 31754 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 22322 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 22529 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 32333 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 26979 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14010 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 25360 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 72221 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
0m/s
35%
758 mm
Popular news

The White House insists on a peace plan for Ukraine with the loss of part of the territory - Bild

April 28, 10:54 AM • 8480 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 12486 views

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

02:14 PM • 16508 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 12899 views

Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

05:25 PM • 7430 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 13190 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 32334 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 26980 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 25360 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 72221 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 12693 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 35546 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 35611 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 142722 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 57042 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost almost 14,000 units of vehicles and special equipment - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

Thanks to the use of unmanned systems, Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers' logistics. In the past week alone, 969 units of enemy equipment were destroyed.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost almost 14,000 units of vehicles and special equipment - Syrskyi

Since the beginning of this year, the occupying army has lost 13,805 units of automotive and special equipment in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Facebook.

Details

According to Syrskyi, thanks to the larger-scale use of unmanned systems, including ground-based robotic systems for remote mining, Ukrainian defenders are able to inflict critical losses on the enemy's logistics.

Syrskyi added that in the past week alone, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 969 units of the enemy's automotive and special equipment.

Recall

On April 28, during a combat mission, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost a Su-27 fighter jet, the pilot successfully ejected and was taken to a medical facility.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Sukhoi Su-27
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Brent
$64.69
Bitcoin
$94,214.30
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,359.70
Ethereum
$1,781.13