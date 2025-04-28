Since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost almost 14,000 units of vehicles and special equipment - Syrskyi

Since the beginning of this year, the occupying army has lost 13,805 units of automotive and special equipment in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Facebook.

Details

According to Syrskyi, thanks to the larger-scale use of unmanned systems, including ground-based robotic systems for remote mining, Ukrainian defenders are able to inflict critical losses on the enemy's logistics.

Syrskyi added that in the past week alone, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 969 units of the enemy's automotive and special equipment.

Recall

On April 28, during a combat mission, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost a Su-27 fighter jet, the pilot successfully ejected and was taken to a medical facility.