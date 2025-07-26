69 combat engagements recorded at the front: half of the attacks - in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 69 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers made 35 attempts to push back Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Six enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders today in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched three air strikes, dropped six KABs, and carried out 162 shellings, including two from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Starytsia and in the Vovchansk area. Our soldiers gave a worthy rebuff.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched an attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Radkivka, Kupyansk, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, and Torske. The Defense Forces successfully stopped nine attempts of enemy advance, two battles are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once.

In the Toretsk direction, the invader attacked once today in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 35 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novotoretsk, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Novopidhorodne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 27 attacks. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked twice near Temirivka, combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft struck Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Kamianske area. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through to the positions of Ukrainian troops four times. The invaders also launched an air strike on Odradochamyanka.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sectors of the front, the General Staff summarized.

