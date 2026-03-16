67 combat engagements recorded at the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has already reached 67. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in Sumy region were affected: Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Koreniok, Kozache, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Ulanove, Tovstodubove, Baranivka. Khrenivka and Semenivka – in Chernihiv region. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 44 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which was with the use of MLRS. The defense forces have certain tactical successes in the direction.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to improve its position six times in the area of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushkivka, and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance towards Borova, Petropavlivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance to the positions of our troops towards Platonivka, Yampil, and Riznykivka. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 21 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka. Two battles are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 18 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Kotlyne, Filiia. Two enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times towards Danylivka and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were nine attacks in the area of Zaliznychne, Myrny, Zelene, and Charivne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Lisne, Kopani, and Charivne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy assaults were recorded, but Prydniprovske, Tomyna Balka, and Lviv suffered air strikes.

In other directions, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's losses for the day amounted to 760 occupiers and almost two thousand drones - General Staff