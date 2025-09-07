6-year-old child wounded in mortar shelling in Kupyansk - prosecutor's office

As a result of enemy shelling of Kupyansk, a 6-year-old girl was wounded. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, today, September 7, at about 2:30 PM, Russian troops shelled the city with mortars. As a result of the attack, residential buildings were damaged.

A 6-year-old girl was wounded. Medics are providing the child with the necessary assistance - noted the prosecutor's office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Law enforcement officers are documenting Russia's crimes against the civilian population.

Recall

On September 6, Kupyansk and the district were subjected to enemy attacks, which resulted in one person killed and four others wounded. The shelling included FPV drone strikes and other attacks, damaging the village council building.

