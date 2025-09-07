6-year-old child wounded in mortar shelling in Kupyansk - prosecutor's office

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
04:45 PM • 3546 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 17568 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 31916 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 50709 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 65990 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 97373 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 80979 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52356 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56324 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 77515 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.7m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 13100 views
Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blockedSeptember 7, 09:19 AM • 8666 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed the invaders' strike on infrastructure in Poltava region, but added that restoration has already begun.PhotoSeptember 7, 09:40 AM • 4692 views
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime02:10 PM • 5854 views
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support02:53 PM • 11065 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 97373 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 80979 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 77515 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 56447 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 78645 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 13125 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 19553 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 52212 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 107327 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 49282 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

6-year-old child wounded in mortar shelling in Kupyansk - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Today, September 7, Russian troops shelled Kupyansk with mortars, wounding a 6-year-old girl. Residential buildings were damaged, a pre-trial investigation into a war crime has been launched.

6-year-old child wounded in mortar shelling in Kupyansk - prosecutor's office

As a result of enemy shelling of Kupyansk, a 6-year-old girl was wounded. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, today, September 7, at about 2:30 PM, Russian troops shelled the city with mortars. As a result of the attack, residential buildings were damaged.

A 6-year-old girl was wounded. Medics are providing the child with the necessary assistance

- noted the prosecutor's office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Law enforcement officers are documenting Russia's crimes against the civilian population.

Recall

On September 6, Kupyansk and the district were subjected to enemy attacks, which resulted in one person killed and four others wounded. The shelling included FPV drone strikes and other attacks, damaging the village council building.

Enemy drone attacked lyceum in Kharkiv: building and windows damaged - prosecutor's office03.09.25, 23:50 • 5884 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Kupyansk