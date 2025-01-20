ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

6 enemy ships with “Kalibr” missiles detected in the Mediterranean Sea

6 enemy ships with “Kalibr” missiles detected in the Mediterranean Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31354 views

There are 6 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are equipped with Kalibr missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles. No enemy ships were detected in the Black and Azov Seas.

There are 6 enemy vessels in the Mediterranean, two of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. Their total volley can be up to 22 missiles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

However, no terrorist ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.

Over the past day, several vessels moved through the Kerch Strait: one was heading to the Black Sea and continued its way to the Bosphorus. Eight vessels sailed in the direction of the Sea of Azov, three of which were also heading from the Bosphorus. 

In addition, the aggressor continues to ignore international norms, in particular the requirements of the 1974 SOLAS Convention, by disabling automatic identification systems on its vessels. This creates risks to the safety of navigation and violates international standards for the protection of human life at sea. 

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas16.01.25, 07:29 • 22704 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea
bosforBosporus
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising