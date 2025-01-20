6 enemy ships with “Kalibr” missiles detected in the Mediterranean Sea

There are 6 enemy vessels in the Mediterranean, two of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. Their total volley can be up to 22 missiles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

However, no terrorist ships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas.

Over the past day, several vessels moved through the Kerch Strait: one was heading to the Black Sea and continued its way to the Bosphorus. Eight vessels sailed in the direction of the Sea of Azov, three of which were also heading from the Bosphorus.

In addition, the aggressor continues to ignore international norms, in particular the requirements of the 1974 SOLAS Convention, by disabling automatic identification systems on its vessels. This creates risks to the safety of navigation and violates international standards for the protection of human life at sea.

