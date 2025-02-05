5w30 oil: the perfect choice for your engine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47368 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94677 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102783 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118238 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100670 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125900 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102751 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113239 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116857 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159687 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

5w30 oil: the perfect choice for your engine

5w30 oil: the perfect choice for your engine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66431 views

5w30 engine oil provides optimal engine protection at temperatures from -30°C to high temperatures. It is suitable for gasoline and diesel engines, guaranteeing fuel economy and long service life.

Choosing the right engine oil is the key to a long-lasting and stable engine performance in your car. 5w30 oil is one of the most popular solutions due to its universal characteristics. It provides reliable engine protection, helps to save fuel and meets the requirements of modern quality standards. In this article, we will look at why sae 5w30 is the best choice for most cars and how to choose quality products, reports UNN.

What is 5w30 oil and why is it popular?

The SAE 5w30 label indicates the temperature properties of the oil, which ensure its versatility. The “5w” means that the oil is effective at low temperatures down to -30°C, ensuring easy engine starting in winter. The number “30” indicates the stability of the lubricant at high temperatures, which prevents engine overheating. Thanks to these characteristics, 5v30 oil meets the requirements of modern engines and is suitable for various types of vehicles.

Advantages of using 5w30 engine oil

The 5w30 engine oil provides reliable protection of engine parts against wear, even under heavy loads. Its optimum viscosity helps reduce friction between parts, which saves fuel. 5v30 oil maintains stable engine operation in various conditions, including extreme temperatures. Thanks to its properties, it extends engine life and reduces maintenance costs.

Which cars are suitable for 5w30 oil

5w30 is an excellent choice for gasoline engines, ensuring efficient operation even in difficult conditions. It is also an ideal choice for diesel engines with modern environmental standards such as diesel particulate filters. Sae 5w30 ensures stable operation of turbocharged vehicles, protecting engine parts from overheating and wear. This type of oil is universal and suitable for both new car models and vehicles with high mileage.

Image

5w30 oil for various operating conditions

For urban driving, 5w30 is the best choice because of its ability to reduce engine wear during frequent stopping and starting. During long trips, it provides resistance to high temperatures and retains its properties even under heavy load. The 5w30 oil is equally effective in winter and summer conditions, providing easy engine starting at low temperatures and stable operation in the heat. Its versatility allows the use of sae 5w30 in various climatic zones.

How to choose a quality 5w30 motor oil

When choosing a 5w30 motor oil, pay attention to compliance with API and ACEA standards, which guarantee the quality of the product. It's also important to check the oil's originality by looking at the label and packaging. Buy oil only from trusted suppliers to avoid the risk of buying a fake. Follow the recommendations of your vehicle manufacturer to choose the product that best meets the needs of your engine.

Advantages of buying 5w30 motor oil at Exist.ua

5w30 is an ideal choice for many vehicles due to its versatile characteristics. It protects the engine, helps to save fuel and maintains stable operation under various operating conditions. When you buy motor oil in the Exist.ua online store, you get a quality guarantee, professional service and favorable conditions. Choose the best for your car and ensure its durability with a trusted supplier!

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

